StockMarketWire.com - Travel media and food court group Time Out said its market in Dubai had opened to the public on Wednesday.
Time Out Market Dubai was opening in partnership with Emaar and was set to be 'the biggest culinary and cultural destination to launch in the UAE', the company said.
The market was located in Downtown Dubai's Souk Al Baharat and spread across 43,000 square feet.
It was the seventh Time Out market to open and, subject to any further Covid-19 delays, additional planned openings included Porto in 2022, Abu Dhabi in 2023, and Prague in 2025.
'It is also anticipated that the group's markets in Boston, New York, Chicago, Montreal and Lisbon will reopen over the course of the second quarter in line with local guidelines, joining Miami which is currently open,' Time Out said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
