StockMarketWire.com - Logistics property investor Urban Logistics REIT said it had acquired two assets, in Warrington and Edinburgh, for a combined £21.7 million.
The acquisition price represented a net initial yield of 6.14%.
In Warrington, the company acquired a recently refurbished 110,859 square foot distribution unit for £8.5 million.
In Edinburgh, it had acquired a 7-acre site comprising a 75,478 square foot warehouse, which traded as 'The Range'.
Urban Logistics REIT said it had received 99% of rent due for the quarter to June. The remaining 1% was expected to be collected 'imminently'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
