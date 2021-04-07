StockMarketWire.com - Cruise operator Carnival Cruise Line cancelled additional cruises and extended its current suspensions of all operations from U.S. ports through June amid the ongoing pandemic.
The company said it would continue work with U.S. health authorities to 'find a workable solution that best serves the interest of public health.'
The company did, however, tout the possibility of moving its ships out of the its U.S. homeports to resume operations.
'While we have not made plans to move Carnival Cruise Line ships outside of our U.S. homeports, we may have no choice but to do so in order to resume our operations which have been on 'pause' for over a year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
