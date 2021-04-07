StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Anglo American reported that the value of rough diamond sales at its De Beers unit during the third cycle of 2021 was in line with expectations following a 'good holiday season' that continued into the first quarter of 2021.
Sales of $440 million for the third the cycle, compared with $550 million seen in the second cycle of 2021.
'Following a good holiday season and that trend continuing during the first quarter of 2021, we have again seen solid demand for rough diamonds as we begin a traditionally quieter period of the year for the diamond industry,' De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver said.
'However, with pandemic developments in Europe and Mumbai's recent lockdown resulting in the Bharat Diamond Bourse being closed, it is clear that we will continue to see challenges relating to Covid-19,' Cleaver added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: