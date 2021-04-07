StockMarketWire.com - Chemical company Croda said its fragrances and flavours subsidiary, Iberchem, had agreed to acquire Parfex, a fine fragrance business based in Grasse, France, for €45 million.
Parfex, established in 1985, creates fragrances principally for premium personal care and fine perfumery markets and generated €3.6m earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, in 2020.
'We believe that transitioning to more natural raw materials is a potential differentiator in the fragrance market,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
