StockMarketWire.com - Brazilian-focused miner Serabi Gold reported 'highly encouraging' exploration drilling results from the Toucano trend at its Sao Domingos project.
The company also reported 'very encouraging' results from a regional geochemical survey, also at Sao Domingos.
Visible gold was identified in hole 21-SD-010, which returned a number of intersections including 7.15 metres at 258.24 grammes per tonne of gold.
Mineralisation was confirmed along at least a 400 metre strike length and remained open at depth and along strike.
At 8:49am: [LON:SRB] Serabi Mining PLC share price was 0p at 83.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
