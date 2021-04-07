StockMarketWire.com - Office investment and development company Helical said it expects to see increasing reoccupation of all its office buildings as Covid-19 restrictions begin to ease.
Rent collected for March 2021 quarter was 82.8% and is expected to rise to between 91% and 95% by the end of June 2021.
The company also collected 92.9% of all rent contracted and payable for the March, June, September and December 2020 quarters.
A lease was agreed for the whole of Kaleidoscope, EC1, with TikTok Information Technologies UK, on a 15 year lease term.
The company confirmed that it will announce its full year results for the 12 months ended 31 March 2021 on Tuesday 25 May 2021.
At 9:01am: [LON:HLCL] Helical Bar PLC share price was 0p at 407.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
