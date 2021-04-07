StockMarketWire.com - Virtual reality technology company VR Education said sales of its Engage platform had more than doubled in the first three months of 2021 quarter-on-quarter.
Engage revenue for the three months through March had risen 138% to €0.4 million, equivalent to two-thirds of annual 2020 engage revenue of €0.6 million.
Since the beginning of the year, 28 new enterprise and institutional customers had contracted to use Engage in 2021, including the US State Department and global database platform provider MongoDB.
Total group revenue for the first quarter, incorporating Showcase revenue, was around €0.6 million.
At 9:02am: [LON:VRE] Vr Education Holdings Plc Ord Eur0.001 share price was 0p at 13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
