StockMarketWire.com - Base metal explorer Castillo said further forensic work has uncovered 11 new targets at its Mt oxide project in the Mt Isa copper-belt district of Queensland, Australia, with exploratory work set to resume in the coming weeks following improved weather conditions.
'Further forensic work by Castillo's geology team ... [uncovered] 11 targets within the tenure that are prospective for various styles of copper-gold mineralisation,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said that within the next few weeks, the geology and geophysical teams intend to visit site and commence work at the Big One deposit and Arya prospect.
'The board is targeting to have drilling teams back to site as soon as practical to complete work at the Big One Deposit then commence at the Arya Prospect,' the company said.
