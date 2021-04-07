StockMarketWire.com - Payments company Universe said it expected its annual adjusted profit to be ahead of previous expectations.
Revenue for the year through December was expected to be in line with expectations, with revenue in the second half in line with the first. 'However, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and adjusted profit before tax are now anticipated to be ahead of previous expectations,' Universe said.
'The group is also in discussions regarding a temporary extension of its borrowing facility to support any potential increase in working capital requirements during the course of its ongoing projects.'
Universe also announced that it had secured a five-year extension of an existing contract with a major international oil and gas group for the provision of loyalty services Europe-wide.
'This material extension provides further visibility for the Group over future revenues,' it said.
At 9:17am: [LON:UNG] Universe Group PLC share price was 0p at 4.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: