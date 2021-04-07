StockMarketWire.com - Photonic components & systems maker Gooch & Housego reported in-line performance for the first half of the year following a recovery in the industrial laser sector.
As at 31 March 2021, the order book stood at £92.8 million, up from 1.3% last year.
In its defence markets, demand from its 'limited number of commercial aerospace customers has been affected by current end-market conditions,' the company said.
'A broader based recovery of the industrial laser market is encouraging, driven by new technologies such as 5G and stronger, more flexible materials used in smart phone and tablet screens,' it added.
Looking ahead, the company said it is to have substantially completed all of the ongoing projects by the end of the financial year.
The company's interim results, for the six months ended 31 March 2021, are expected to be announced on Tuesday 1 June 2021.
