StockMarketWire.com - IT services provider Adept said it expected to report revenue and core earnings in line with expectations following 'resilient' performance in the final quarter of the year.
The group expects to close fiscal 2021 in-line with current market forecasts for revenue and EBITDA - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and excluding one off acquisition and restructuring costs and share based payments, or - set in February 2021.
The company also said it has signed a new enlarged banking facility agreement with NatWest and Bank of Ireland, to replace its £40 million revolving credit facility.
'This agreement is for a three-year term, extendable by one year, and provides the Company with up to £70m senior debt, comprising a £35m revolving credit facility, a £15m term loan, and a £20m accordion facility,' it added.
The group's audited results are expected to be released in July 2021.
At 9:44am: [LON:ADT] AdEPT Telecom PLC share price was 0p at 232p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: