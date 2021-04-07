StockMarketWire.com - Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income said it signed a purchase agreement to acquire a modern logistics and distribution property in Lodz, Poland, for €28.0 million.
The previously acquisition from logistics and industrial developer Panattoni, represented a net initial yield of 5.6%.
The Panattoni Lodz City VIII Logistics Centre is 100% leased to six tenants generating a net operating income of €1.59 million, with a weighted average lease term of 6.7 years.
The company said it was in talks with the administrator of Office Depot France, the company's sole tenant occupying its Meung-sur-Loire asset in France, amid ongoing efforts to find new owners for the business.
In total, one month's rent plus a small element of deferred rent, amounting in aggregate to €258,000 remains outstanding.
'Since the closing date for expressions of interest has now passed, the company expects further dialogue with the administrator in the coming weeks as the ownership structure is resolved,' it added.
At 9:49am: [LON:ASLI] Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income Plc Ord 1p share price was 0p at 110p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
