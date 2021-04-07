StockMarketWire.com - African-focused forestry and timber trading company Woodbois forecast a full-year adjusted loss amid a 22% slump in revenue.
Adjusted losses at the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation level for the year through December were seen at $1.7 million, versus a year-on-year loss of $1.9 million.
Revenue had fallen to $15.3 million, largely due to the impact of Covid-19.
Woodbois said its revenue in the first quarter of 2021 had risen 44% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, to $4.6 million.
'Despite the continued proliferation of Covid-19 and the subsequently challenging global economic environment, Woodbois expects to turn cashflow positive and to deliver record revenues during 2021,' it added.
At 10:07am: [LON:WBI] share price was 0p at 2.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
