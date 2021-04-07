StockMarketWire.com - Asset management group TEAM is continuing to engage with Tavistock Investment shareholders over a potential bid.
Tavistock has rebuffed previous approaches, but TEAM executive chairman Mark Clubb said his company believed there was 'appetite for change amongst Tavistock shareholders'.
TEAM said 14.6% of shareholders supported its approach.
'We are confident this figure will increase further reflecting their desire for the Tavistock board to engage with us and thereby enable us to make a formal offer for the company,' said Clubb.
