StockMarketWire.com - Asset management group TEAM is continuing to engage with Tavistock Investment shareholders over a potential bid.

Tavistock has rebuffed previous approaches, but TEAM executive chairman Mark Clubb said his company believed there was 'appetite for change amongst Tavistock shareholders'.

TEAM said 14.6% of shareholders supported its approach.

'We are confident this figure will increase further reflecting their desire for the Tavistock board to engage with us and thereby enable us to make a formal offer for the company,' said Clubb.


[LON:TAVI] Tavistock Investments Plc share price was 0p at 1.7p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com