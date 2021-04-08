CA
09/04/2021 13:30 labour force survey
12/04/2021 15:30 BoC business outlook survey
CH
09/04/2021 06:45 unemployment
CN
09/04/2021 04:00 consumer and producer price indices
DE
09/04/2021 07:00 industrial production
09/04/2021 07:00 foreign trade
13/04/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
ES
09/04/2021 08:00 industrial production
14/04/2021 08:00 CPI
EU
09/04/2021 10:00 quarterly balance of payments
12/04/2021 10:00 retail trade
14/04/2021 10:00 industrial production
FR
09/04/2021 07:45 industrial production
14/04/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
IT
09/04/2021 09:00 retail sales
13/04/2021 09:00 industrial production
JP
12/04/2021 00:50 corporate goods price index
12/04/2021 00:50 bank lending
12/04/2021 07:00 preliminary machine tool orders
14/04/2021 00:50 orders received for machinery
UK
09/04/2021 00:01 BRC footfall monitor
09/04/2021 08:30 Halifax house price index
09/04/2021 09:30 narrow money (notes & coin) and reserve balances
09/04/2021 12:00 Bank of England Quarterly Bulletin
13/04/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
13/04/2021 07:00 trade
13/04/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimates
13/04/2021 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker
14/04/2021 08:30 Halifax house price index
US
09/04/2021 13:30 producer price index
09/04/2021 15:00 monthly wholesale trade
12/04/2021 19:00 monthly Treasury statement of receipts and outlays
13/04/2021 13:30 CPI
13/04/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
14/04/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
14/04/2021 19:00 Fed's Beige Book
