StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment trust (REIT) Segro has reported 'continued strong rent collection for the first and second quarters of 2021'.
In a statement to investors this morning, Segro said: 'In respect of UK rents payable in advance on 25 March relating to the second quarter of 2021, as at 7 April, we had received 89% of the £52 million of rent due.'
Despite the pandemic, the REIT, which owns, manages and develops warehouses and industrial property across a range of sectors, said it expected the substantial balance of outstanding rents to be paid by the end of the quarter.
This compares with 71% at a similar point in 2020.
Segro said it had collected 97% of all rents due from both its UK and Continental Europe portfolios for the first quarter of 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
