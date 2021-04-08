StockMarketWire.com - FTSE 100-listed Real estate investment trust (REIT) SEGRO has reported "continued strong rent collection for the first and second quarters of 2021".

In a statement to investors this morning, SEGRO said: "In respect of UK rents payable in advance on 25 March relating to the second quarter of 2021, as at 7 April, we had received 89% of the £52 million of rent due."

Despite the pandemic, the REIT, which owns, manages and develops warehouses and industrial property across a range of sectors said it expected the substantial balance of outstanding rents to be paid by the end of the quarter.

This compares with 71% at a similar point in 2020.

SEGRO said it had collected 97% of all rents due from both its UK and Continental Europe portfolios for the first quarter of 2021.