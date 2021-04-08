StockMarketWire.com - Gold & silver miner Polymetal International has announced that more than 1.7 million shares have been granted to the group chief executive, senior managers and other employees as part of its long-term incentive plan.
Group chief executive officer Vitaly Nesis scooped up 20,683 shares, in the latest annual distribution under the company’s ongoing performance share plan (PSP).
Other senior managers receiving share awards included chief operating officer Vitaly Savchenko (13,191), deputy chief executives Sergey Trushin (10,999), Roman Shestakov (10,242) and Pavel Danilin (10,247), chief legal officer Igor Kapshuk (8,199), and chief financial officer Maxim Nazimok (10,247). Valery Tsyplakov, managing director at Polymetal Engineering, also received 10,242 shares.
The group is one of the top-10 gold producers in the world and top-five silver producers and reported revenues of around $2.9bn for 2020 earlier this year, a 28% increase on 2019.
