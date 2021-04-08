StockMarketWire.com - Construction and regeneration group Morgan Sindall has appointed Kathy Quashie as a non-executive director, with effect from 1 June 2021.
Quashie is the director of enterprise and indirect partnerships at Vodafone, responsible for leading the market channel for partnerships across the UK.
She has extensive strategic, commercial and digital transformation experience developed through her career at Vodafone as well as in roles at BT and The Carphone Warehouse/TalkTalk Group plc.
Quashie also sits on the enterprise board of Transport for London Museum.
Chair Michael Findlay said: 'We are delighted to welcome Kathy to the board and look forward to working with her.
'Kathy brings a breadth of experience and her skills will further broaden the expertise on the board, adding valuable knowledge and insight to our discussions.'
At 8:18am: [LON:MGNS] Morgan Sindall Group PLC share price was 0p at 1382p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: