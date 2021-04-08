StockMarketWire.com - Skin health company SkinBioTherapeutics is to launch a research programme with the University of Manchester to investigate and develop microbiome formulations that support natural anti-inflammatory response to a range of environmental challenges.
Expanding the collaboration with the University was one of the areas of investment laid out by the company when it raised funds via placing and open offer in October 2020.
The programme, which will run for two years, will focus on how the microbiome can influence and rebalance the body's response to inflammation in skin health and skin disease.
Subject to a positive programme outcome, the company intends to pursue commercialisation of any identified bacterial formulations through their addition to existing third-party products or the development of new products targeted at specific conditions.
Professor Cath O'Neill, CSO of SkinBioTherapeutics said: ‘There is now an extensive growing body of research demonstrating direct links between the microbiome and the immune system, and consequently skin health.
‘The Company is in the middle of a food supplement study and the potential modifying effect on skin conditions, such as psoriasis. However, with this new line of research, we have the opportunity to assess the powerful effect of the microbiome on the immune system and skin health.’
