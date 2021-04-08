StockMarketWire.com - Leak detection and remediation firm Water Intelligence has reacquired its Central Florida franchise within the Group's American Leak Detection subsidiary.
Increased market demand for water infrastructure solutions have accelerated the group’s strategic growth plan to take advantage of the opportunity, the firm noted in a statement.
The purchase price of $0.66 million (£0.48 million) includes all assets to conduct operations including trucks and equipment. The purchase price is to be paid within nine months.
The Central Florida franchisee leadership team will remain in place to run the operation and will expand management breadth for American Leak Detection as members of the corporate organization.
At 9:48am: [LON:WATR] Water Intelligence PLC share price was 0p at 495p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
