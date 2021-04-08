StockMarketWire.com - Mining firm Vast Resources has appointed Rubén Fernández as underground mine manager at its Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania.
Rubén, who starts his role today, is a highly experienced mining professional who has specialised in supervising underground mining operations for over ten years.
In his role as Underground Mine Manager, Rubén will be a key component of the new full-time expert management team on-site at Baita Plai as the new upgraded mine plan is implemented and successfully executed over the course of 2021.
Rubén has worked for numerous mining companies during his career including majors such as Lundin Gold, Fresnillo and Tahoe Resources, and across numerous jurisdictions including Europe and Central and South America.
Most recently, Rubén led the underground mine construction and ramp-up phases at Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte Mine in Ecuador, a 3,800 tonne per day underground gold mine with estimated annual gold production of 350,000 ounces.
Andrew Prelea, chief executive officer of Vast Resources, commented: ‘Rubén has a proven track record of overseeing and implementing ramp-up phases at numerous underground mines and this experience will be invaluable as we realise the upgraded mine plan that we presented to shareholders at the end of March.’
