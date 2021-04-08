StockMarketWire.com - Promotional products marketplace Altitude said annual performance was expected to meet its expectations after revenue for the final quarter of 2020 topped its estimates amid an ongoing recovery.
'As a result of continued revenue growth and cost control, performance is anticipated to be in line with the board's expectations,' the company said.
Revenue for the quarter to 31 December 2020 was ahead of the board's expectations which resulted in gross profit for the quarter of £1.4 million.
'As we enter a new financial year, barring additional lockdowns, we are confident in the strength of our pipeline, focused on execution and are well positioned to benefit from continued market recovery,' the company said.
