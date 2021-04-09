Interim Result
13/04/2021 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
Final Result
12/04/2021 Instem PLC (INS)
12/04/2021 Belvoir Group PLC (BLV)
12/04/2021 Xpediator PLC (XPD)
12/04/2021 Concurrent Technologies PLC (CNC)
12/04/2021 Quixant PLC (QXT)
13/04/2021 Sigmaroc PLC (SRC)
13/04/2021 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
13/04/2021 Sourcebio International Plc Ord Gbp0.0015 (SBI)
13/04/2021 Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC (NFC)
13/04/2021 Corero Network Security PLC (CNS)
13/04/2021 Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD)
14/04/2021 Verici Dx Plc Ord Gbp0.001 (VRCI)
14/04/2021 Destiny Pharma PLC (DEST)
15/04/2021 THG Holdings (THG)
15/04/2021 Epwin Group PLC (EPWN)
15/04/2021 Oxford Biomedica PLC (OXB)
15/04/2021 Puretech Health PLC (PRTC)
15/04/2021 Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (IUG)
15/04/2021 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)
AGM / EGM
12/04/2021 ADES International Holding Ltd (ADES)
12/04/2021 Baron Oil PLC (BOIL)
12/04/2021 Cineworld Group PLC (CINE)
14/04/2021 Afc Energy PLC (AFC)
15/04/2021 Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVT)
15/04/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)
15/04/2021 Ethernity Networks LTD (ENET)
15/04/2021 John Lewis Of Hungerford PLC (JLH)
16/04/2021 Dods Group PLC (DODS)
16/04/2021 Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (FAIR)
Trading Statement
12/04/2021 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
13/04/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
15/04/2021 Naked Wines PLC (WINE)
15/04/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
15/04/2021 (ROO)
15/04/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
16/04/2021 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
Ex-Dividend
13/04/2021 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
15/04/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
15/04/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
15/04/2021 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)
15/04/2021 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
15/04/2021 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)
15/04/2021 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
15/04/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
15/04/2021 Craneware PLC (CRW)
15/04/2021 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)
15/04/2021 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
15/04/2021 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
15/04/2021 Alpha Fx Group PLC (AFX)
15/04/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com