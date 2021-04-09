CA
09/04/2021 13:30 labour force survey
CH
09/04/2021 06:45 unemployment
CN
09/04/2021 04:00 consumer and producer price indices
DE
09/04/2021 07:00 foreign trade
09/04/2021 07:00 industrial production
ES
09/04/2021 08:00 industrial production
EU
09/04/2021 10:00 quarterly balance of payments
FR
09/04/2021 07:45 industrial production
IT
09/04/2021 09:00 retail sales
UK
09/04/2021 00:01 BRC footfall monitor
09/04/2021 08:30 Halifax house price index
09/04/2021 09:30 narrow money (notes & coin) and reserve balances
09/04/2021 12:00 Bank of England Quarterly Bulletin
US
09/04/2021 13:30 producer price index
09/04/2021 15:00 monthly wholesale trade
