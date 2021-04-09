StockMarketWire.com - Melrose Industries has appointed Heather Lawrence and Victoria Jarman to its board as non-executive directors, with effect from 1 June 2021.
Lawrence originally qualified as a chartered accountant and subsequently spent well over a decade working in senior roles within corporate finance and investment banking, where she honed her experience across industrials and transportation businesses.
She has a wealth of non-executive directorship experience, most recently as non-executive director and audit committee chair of FlyBe Group. Heather is currently the managing director of a large European family office.
Jarman has a degree in Mechanical Engineering and is a qualified chartered accountant. She spent over a decade working for Lazard in its corporate finance team where she held various senior roles including as Chief Operating Officer for its London and Middle East operations.
She is currently a Non-executive Director of Signature Aviation Plc, Great Portland Estates Plc and Entain Plc.
Justin Dowley, chairman of Melrose, said: 'We look forward to benefitting from their wealth of experience and believe they will make a significant contribution to Melrose as we seek to deliver further value for all our stakeholders.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
