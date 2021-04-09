StockMarketWire.com - Rio Tinto has confirmed its final dividend of 309.00 US cents per share and a special dividend of 93.00 US cents per share for the full year ending 31 December 2020.
On 17 February 2021, Rio Tinto had announced a final dividend of 397.48 Australian cents per ordinary share and a special dividend of 119.63 Australian cents per ordinary share.
Rio Tinto shareholders will be paid a final dividend of 221.86 British pence per ordinary share and a special dividend of 66.77 British pence per ordinary share.
American Depositary Receipt (ADR) holders will receive the dividends in US dollars as announced on 17 February 2021.
The currency exchange rates which apply to Rio Tinto Limited shareholders who elect to receive the final and special dividend in pounds sterling and Rio Tinto plc shareholders who elect to receive the final and special dividend in Australian dollars are the currency exchange rates applicable on 8 April 2021, being five business days prior to the dividend payment date.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
