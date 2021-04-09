StockMarketWire.com - Signature Aviation US Holdings has launched a tender offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 4.000% senior notes due in 2028.
This includes any related consent solicitation to make certain amendments to the indenture related to the senior notes and an a standalone consent solicitation to make the same amendments to the Indenture.
The Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation are being conducted in connection with the previously announced proposed acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Signature - other than shares in Signature owned or controlled by Cascade and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, by Brown Bidco, which is a newly formed company to be indirectly owned by Blackstone Infrastructure and Blackstone Core Equity, Global Infrastructure Partners and Cascade.
The company also announced today that Vicky Jarman, a non-executive director of Signature Aviation, will join the Board of Melrose Industries plc on 1 June 2021 as a non-executive director.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: