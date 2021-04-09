StockMarketWire.com - Online fashion retailer Boohoo said it has agreed a long-term lease for a new warehouse in Daventry, due to become operational in the second quarter of the group's financial year.
This site will support 'the group's expansion and adds capacity in addition to its existing facilities in Burnley, Sheffield and Wellingborough,' the company said.
In aggregate, these sites would give the group net sales capacity in excess of £4 billion, and the company plans to invest £50 million in the coming years to further boost capacity.
'The deal is expected to secure up to 500 jobs and in the future create up to a further 1,000 jobs as capacity increases at the site,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
