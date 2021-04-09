StockMarketWire.com - Online fashion retailer Asos its subsidiary Cornwall (Jersey) Limited priced its offering of £500 million of senior unsecured guaranteed convertible bonds due 2026 at par.
The bonds will carry a coupon of 0.75% per annum payable semi-annually in arrear in equal instalments on 16 April and 16 October in each year, with the first interest payment date being 16 October 2021.
The initial conversion price is set at a premium of 47.5% above the reference share price of £54.00.
Settlement and delivery of the bonds is expected to take place on or about 16 April 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: