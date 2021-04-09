StockMarketWire.com - Investment firm Gresham House Strategic reported hiked its dividend by 20% for the third year in a row after reporting a jump in annual returns as equity mounted a strong recovery.
Unaudited net asset value total return performance of 44.3% to 1,515.4 pence per share topped returns from the FTSE All Share Index and the FTSE Small Cap (ex-ITs) Index total of 27.1% and 75.0% respectively in the year to 31 March 2021.
The company expects to publish its full-year results in June.
At 8:00am: [LON:GHS] Gresham House Strategic Plc share price was 0p at 1120p
