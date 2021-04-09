StockMarketWire.com - Graphene nanoplatelets based-products supplier Directa Plus said it had appointed Giorgio Bonfanti as chief financial officer starting 31 May 2021.
Bonfanti has been employed by the global accountancy network PwC since 2014, working out of their Milan office. His most recent role was as a senior manager in their deals practice.
At 8:02am: [LON:DCTA] Directa Plus Plc share price was 0p at 61p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: