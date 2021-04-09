StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Oxford BioDynamics has signed a lease agreement for new laboratory and office space at Oxford Business Park as part of plans to significantly expand its UK facilities.
The 24,000 sq ft premises will house the company's growing UK infrastructure, as it continues the execution of its expanded strategic focus , announced in December 2020. The new lease follows the recent launches of OBD's EpiSwitch Covid-19 severity test and its EpiSwitch Explorer Array Kit.
The larger space will allow OBD to operate independent processing lines for commercial test development and product support, biomarker discovery contracts, clinical trial support and internal R&D projects. The new facility will also provide custom-designed space for product manufacturing, sample and consumables storage, as well as offices and meeting rooms to accommodate the entire UK team.
Development work is expected to be completed in late July 2021. Financial details were not disclosed.
Dr Jon Burrows, CEO of Oxford BioDynamics, said this lease agreement marks the next important step of the continued roll-out of the company's expanded strategic focus.
He added: 'We moved into our current reference laboratory on the Oxford Business Park in 2015 and expanded it in 2018; this new lease reflects the next stage of our growth. We enjoy excellent support from our landlord, Arlington, and the team at the Business Park. We are very happy to be staying with them as we grow.'
At 8:11am: [LON:OBD] Oxford Biodynamics Plc share price was 0p at 64p
