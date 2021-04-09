StockMarketWire.com - Specialist services group FIH said Covid-19 had 'substantially' reduced the expected profitability of the group and as result it would not be recommending a final dividend.
The company, however, said its Falkland Islands operations had traded well, despite the pandemic impact.
Looking ahead, the emergence of the UK from lockdown restrictions will 'benefit the UK businesses, particularly Momart when the galleries and museums begin to reopen, and more generally the Portsmouth Harbour Ferry,' the company said.
'The group's operating businesses remain fundamentally healthy and capable of both recovering to pre-COVID levels and delivering further growth,' it added.
At 8:27am: [LON:FIH] FIH Group Plc share price was 0p at 220p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: