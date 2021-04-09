StockMarketWire.com - Financial services company Alpha Growth said assets under management increased in Q1 as fund inflows climbed by nearly a quarter.
Fund assets under management increased by over 100%, with $5 million of additional inflows into the fund representing an increase of 24% during Q1, the company said.
Since inception 19 months ago, the Black Oak Alpha Growth Fund has achieved a net return of 15.65% and at the close of Q1 2021 AUM stood at $25.5 million.
Looking ahead, the company aims to 'substantively' increase the marketing of its Black Oak Alpha Growth Fund, and focus on securing a revolving credit facility.
'With a solid strategy in place, the Company is confident of strong growth prospects going into Q2 and continuing throughout the remainder of 2021,' it added.
At 8:39am: [LON:ALGW] Alpha Growth Plc Ord Gbp0.001 share price was 0p at 1.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
