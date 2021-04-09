StockMarketWire.com - On 8 April, Zegona Limited entered into a deal contingent forward purchase agreement with Barclays Bank to hedge the full proceeds from the expected sale of Euskaltel,

S.A.U., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MasMovil Ibercom, made an offer to purchase the Euskaltel for €11.17 per share in cash on 28 March 2021.

Under the terms of the contract, Zegona will receive £370 million in respect of the expected proceeds of €428 million if the offer is successfully completed.


At 9:15am: [LON:ZEG] Zegona Communications Plc share price was 0p at 111p



