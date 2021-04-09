StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services clinical research organisation Open Orphan has announced that its subsidiary hVIVO has officially launched its Disease in Motion platform.
This data-focused platform includes clinical, immunological, virological and digital (wearable) biomarkers. The Disease in Motion platform has multiple infectious disease applications that are applicable to a wide variety of end users including big tech, wearables, pharma and biotech companies.
Executive chairman Cathal Friel said: 'The Disease in Motion platform includes data from cutting edge wearables that are applicable to a wide variety of end users including big tech, wearables, pharma and biotech companies.
'As volunteers remain under close observation prior to viral challenge, during disease progression and until resolution, data is captured across the full time-course of the infection, yielding possible insights into the body's response to infection. The Disease in Motion platform currently spans several conditions with plans to expand this going forward.'
At 10:00am: [LON:ORPH] share price was 0p at 26.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
