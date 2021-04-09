StockMarketWire.com - Hibernia REIT has set 2030 as its target year for becoming a net zero carbon business.
The commitment has been made in the REIT's sustainability statement of intent.
This will include overall reduction of carbon emissions by 30% and operational carbon emissions by 40%.
The board will also publish a Net Zero Carbon Pathway in the coming months with more details of this project.
Hibernia CEO Kevin Nowlan added: "Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy to provide the best buildings for tenants, and our ambition is to be the most sustainable property company in Ireland."
At 1:36pm: [LON:HBRN] Hibernia REIT Plc share price was 0p at 1.24p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: