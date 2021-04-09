StockMarketWire.com - Avon Rubber has recorded revenues of $122 million (£89 million) for the first six months of 2021.
This compares to $87 million in the first half of 2020.
The increase in revenues was largely due to a 16% growth in the company's military business.
Orders received in the first half were up 30%, including $38 million order from NATO and a $17 million order from the U.S. Department of Defense.
For first responder customers, orders were up 29%.
The Group's financial position remains strong, with net debt before lease liabilities of $13 million at 31 March 2021, representing leverage of less than 0.2x consensus EBITDA for the current financial year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
