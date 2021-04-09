StockMarketWire.com - IronRidge Resources has appointed Mark Schild as full time group financial controller.
He is a chartered accountant with over 20 years' experience working at a senior finance level.
Working mainly in financial institutions and fast paced technology businesses, he has been based in South Africa, Australia and the UK.
IronRidge CEO Vincent Mascolo said: "We are delighted to welcome Mark Schild to our management team here at IronRidge, it is testament to the reputation of the Company that we have been able to attract senior Finance Managers of his calibre."
