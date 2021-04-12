StockMarketWire.com - Tobacco giant Imperial Brands said Lukas Paravicini would be joining the board as chief financial officer earlier than expected on 19 May 2021.
Paravicini was previously set to join the board on 5 August.
Outgoing CFO Oliver Tant would step down from the board on 19 May and be available to work with Paravicini through to the end of June to ensure a smooth and orderly handover.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: