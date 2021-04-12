StockMarketWire.com - Shopping centre owner Hammerson confirmed press rumours that it was in talks on terms of a possible sale of its retail parks portfolio to Brookfield.
There can be no certainty that a transaction would take place or the terms on which any transaction may occur, the company cautioned.
'As announced at its full year results, the company continues to make asset disposals in liquid markets to further strengthen the balance sheet, with gross proceeds of £73m achieved to date in 2021,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
