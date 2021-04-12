StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical maker AstraZeneca and Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute said high-level results from a phase 3 trial assessing the potential of Farxiga to treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 failed to meet its primary goal.
The trial failed to achieve statistical significance for the primary goal of 'prevention measuring organ dysfunction and all-cause mortality, and the primary endpoint of recovery measuring a change in clinical status (from early recovery to death), at 30 days,' the company said.
The full trial results would be presented at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions in May 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
