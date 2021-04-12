StockMarketWire.com - Real estate company said it had sold five assets for a combined consideration of £38.5 million, netting the company about £28.0 million.
Two retail assets in North Shields and Llanelli had been sold in separate transactions for a total consideration of £21.1 million, with the company receiving £10.6 million for its share in the properties.
In three further transactions, two offices and a retail unit in Birmingham had been sold for 17.4 million.
The five disposals crystallise an ungeared internal rate of return of 8% per annum.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: