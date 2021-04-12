StockMarketWire.com - Energy storage company ITM Power said it has submitted a planning application for a 20 megawatt electrolyser to be sited at ScottishPower Renewables' Whitelee Wind Farm near Glasgow, representing a doubling in the planned electrolyser scale capacity.
A decision expected by the end of autumn this year.
The project, announced in September 2020, aimed to supply hydrogen to the commercial market before 2023.
At 8:51am: [LON:ITM] Itm Power PLC share price was 0p at 293p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
