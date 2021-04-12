StockMarketWire.com - Events business Live Company Group said any substantial turnover is not expected until the third or fourth quarter amid Covid-19 restrictions in 2021 Q1 and Q2.
For Q1, the company expected to generate £0.5 million in the first quarter of the year, as events begin to gradually resumes amid the easing of the third lockdown.
'As this third lockdown starts to ease, the Company announces that 15 events (tours) are booked so far to take place globally in 2021 and 5 postponing to 2022 and 3 yet to confirm their opening schedule with some such as John Ball Zoo in the United States with Supersized already open to the public,' the company said.
Revenue across the two divisions of circa £0.5 million is expected in Q1 2021 of which approximately half is from LCSE and the other from Bricklive.
But at present any substantial turnover is not expected until Q3/Q4, the company said.
The update followed a difficult 2002, as revenue fell to £1.9 million from £5.4million against operating costs of £5.0million, down from 6.0million. Pre-exceptional operating loss for the year was £3.1million, compared with a profit of £0.5 million the prior year.
