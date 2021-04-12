StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Alien metals said it had defined 20 priority targets at the Elizabeth Hill silver project.
The company had recently completed a litho-structural interpretation and target generation study, based on recent and historic combined airborne geophysical survey data.
Of the 20 priority targets identified, seven highest-priority targets were delineated for platinum group elements and silver, nickel and copper mineralisation.
A further seven level-two priority targets and six level-three priority targets also were delineated.
'We are very pleased with the results of this study and are already planning follow up ground exploration work on the higher priority targets with the goal of making the next discovery, while at the same time planning update work on the silver mine and the tailings as well,' chief executive Bill Brodie Good said.
'As expected, some historically defined prospects were identified but we also are really pleased to have some new targets which related to more recent new discoveries in the region that can be now applied to this project area.'
'The company is now working with various consultants who possess extensive knowledge of the area, as well as the historical work carried out, to support the company's planning and execution of the next phase of exploration programs on several of the priority targets.'
