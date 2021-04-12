StockMarketWire.com - Fresh cakes retailer Cake Box said it expected to report record revenue for the year as its 'strong' recovery was sustained through the second-half of the year.
The company expects to report record revenue for the year up about 16% compared with the same period last year with adjusted pre-tax profit in line with market expectations.
In the 40 weeks from 1 June 2020 to 7 March 2021, like-for-like sales in franchise stores grew by 14.7%.
In the second half, the company opened 17 new stores including Gloucester, Epsom, Newport, Ipswich and Hove, taking openings for the year to 24 store, and the total number of franchise stores in the Cake Box estate to 157 at the period end.
The company expects to report its results for the year ended 31 March 2021 in June 2021.
At 9:42am: [LON:CBOX] Cake Box Holdings Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was 0p at 192.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
