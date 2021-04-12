StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Touchstone Exploration said completion of flowback testing of a well in Trinidad and Tobago had confirmed a liquids-rich natural gas discovery.
Touchstone had an 80% working interest ins the Cascadura Deep-1 well. Touchstone said it perforated the top 199 feet of 449 feet identified as potential pay.
The average flowback rate during an extended 24-hour test period was around 4,262 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
The well was currently shut-in for a minimum four-week pressure build-up test.
At 9:45am: [LON:TXP] Touchstone Exploration Inc share price was 0p at 104p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
